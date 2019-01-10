Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted by four teenagers while walking home from work.

Man seriously assaulted by four teenagers while walking home from work

The incident happened in the Castle Riada area in Lucan, Dublin yesterday evening at around 4.30pm.

The man, who is 31 years of age, was approached and attacked by the group.

He suffered serious injuries to his face and brought to James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Lucan Garda Station on 01 666-7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors