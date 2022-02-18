Man sent for trial on hundreds of charges of having stolen catalytic converters, as well as money laundering

A man has been sent for trial on hundreds of charges of having stolen catalytic converters, as well as money laundering.

Slawomir Nowicki (37) is facing a total of 446 charges and had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Judge Treasa Kelly sent him for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Nowicki, of Rose Cottage, Osberstown Cottages, Sallins, Co Kildare is accused of multiple counts of handling stolen catalytic converters and money laundering, on dates in 2020 and 2021.

Today, state solicitor Michelle Sheeran said a book of evidence was served on the accused and the DPP consented to a return for trial to the present sittings of the circuit court.

The judge remanded the accused on bail in his own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement required. There were no prosecution objections to existing bail conditions going forward. Under the terms, Mr Nowicki is not to apply for any travel documents after surrendering his passport, must continue to reside at his home address and provide a mobile phone number at which he is contactable at all times.

He is to notify gardai of any change of address or phone number.

Judge Kelly gave him the formal notice that he had 14 days to furnish the prosecution with details of any alibi he intends to rely on at trial.

She also ordered the prosecution to supply copies of the accused’s garda interview video to the defence.

The accused indicated to the court that he understood the alibi warning and acknowledged his signature on his bail bond.

The judge granted free legal aid, to cover both senior counsel at trial. Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said in his application that there were a “large amount of charges” and it was a “complex matter with a large volume of complex disclosure.”

The accused was sent forward to the circuit court on April 8.



