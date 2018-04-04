A man was rushed to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation this evening after a fire broke out in his kitchen at an apartment complex at George’s Dock in Dublin’s IFSC district.

Man rushed to hospital after fire breaks out at apartment complex

The man was given oxygen at the scene by paramedics from the Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) and transferred to the Mater Hospital.

He was the sole occupant of the second floor apartment in the Spencer House complex and no one else was injured. An incident commander with the DFB said the fire appeared to be sparked by a pan of chips the man was cooking when the fire broke out shortly before 9pm.

The fire was extinguished and did not spread to any other apartments. Four fire engines, one turntable ladder, one command vehicle and one paramedic unit were dispatched to the scene.

A male tenant (28), who lives on the third floor, was among a number of residents of the building who were evacuated and stood outside the building watching the drama unfold. “The fire alarm went off once and we thought it was a false alarm because it happened before,” he told Independent.ie.

“But then it turned on and again and we saw that everyone was coming outside,” he said. “We smelled something strange on the second floor coming down the stairs and then we came outside and saw smoke coming out the window,” he said.

Fortunately the fire brigade was able to put the fire out and no one else was affected, he added.

“Everything seems to be okay,” he said, adding he was relieved it didn’t happen in the middle of the night.

“It’s a bit worrying,” he added.

Online Editors