Man rushed to hospital after falling onto rocks at popular beach

The 32-year-old local man from Fountainstown, Co Cork, south of Cork city, fell onto the rocks along the shore of the popular beauty spot around 8pm last night.

He remained pinned against the rocks for some time before a passerby heard his cries for help and raised the alarm, according to the Irish Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard lifeboat and lifeboat from the local Crosshaven RNLI were dispatched as well as the local fire brigade and ambulance.