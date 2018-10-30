Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Dart train

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed following a row on a DART.

Gardai were called to the scene earlier this evening following the violent incident on the DART that was travelling between Harmonstown and Killester.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but it understood that his injuries are non life threatening.

A man was arrested at the scene and he is being questioned in relation to the incident at Raheny Garda Station.

DART services running in both direction were delayed for a time due to the incident.

A Garda spokesman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

