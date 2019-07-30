Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times

A man has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Dundalk last night.

The man in his 20s was found semi-conscious on the street in the Oakland Park estate in the north of the Co Louth town at around 10.20pm last night.

Ambulance personnel treated him at the scene for what appeared to be stab wounds to the back.

The victim was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where his condition was described as serious.

He is believed to be from the town.

A motive for the attack is not yet known and gardai are keeping an open mind in their investigation.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.

