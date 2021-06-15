Man rescued after falling from cliff edge in Howth

The Irish Coast Guard have rescued a man who fell from a cliff edge in Howth, Co. Dublin this afternoon.

The Coast Guard received a call from a member of the public that a person had slipped from the cliff side at Lions Head in Howth.

The Coast Guard Unit, Howth RNLI life boat and Rescue 116 were deployed and the injured person was recovered.

He was transferred to hospital by ambulance where his condition is described as serious.

The man fell around 30 – 40 feet from the cliff side and was spotted by swimmers in the area.

The swimmers attempted to assist the man who was described as “inaccessible”.

The operation was assisted by Gardai, the national ambulance service and Dublin fire brigade.