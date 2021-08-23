Man rescued from sea off Wicklow coast after fall overboard 

A man has been recovered from the sea off coast of Wicklow after he fell overboard.

The man was on a coastal cargo vessel off the Wicklow coast when he fell from the boat.

The alarm was raised at around 10pm tonight and the Wicklow lifeboat was dispatched as well as Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116.

CPR was carried out on the man but currently his condition is not known.

An ambulance was waiting at Dublin Airport to take the man to a nearby hospital.

Rescue 116 transported the man to the airport – and from there to a hospital.

Dublin Coastguard explained that helicopters could not land near hospitals in nightfall and the airport has a helicopter landing strip.