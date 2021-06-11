Man remanded in custody charged with murder of Neil Fitzgerald 

A MAN has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of Neil Fitzgerald who was shot dead five years ago in Tallaght in Dublin.

Fitzgerald, 36, was gunned down in a secluded part of Tallaght, Dublin, in June 2016.

His body was found about a day later by a passer-by in the Hills Lane area of the Dublin suburb.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued resulting in the extradition of Conor Dolan who was brought back to Dublin today.

He was brought to an evening sitting of Tallaght District Court and appeared before Judge Marie Quirke.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Garda Conor Harrison of Tallaght station.

Mr Dolan, 31, of Ashbrook Apartments, Navan Road, Dublin was charged with the murder of Neil Fitzgerald at Hills Lane, Crooksling, Dublin 24 contrary to common law between June 4 and the following day, in 2016.

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases and an application would have to be brought to the High Court.

Judge Quirke remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on June 18 next. A book of evidence must be completed by the DPP and served on him before he can be returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Following an application by defence solicitor Niall O’Connor, legal aid was granted to Mr Dolan.