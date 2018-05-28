Man remains in critical condition after incident outside Waterford nightclub
Gardaí release man without charge, file to be prepared for the DPP
A man remains in a critical condition after he sustained a serious head injury in an incident outside a nightclub at the weekend.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an altercation on Davitts Quay, Dungarvan shortly after 2am on Sunday morning.
A man, aged in his thirties, sustained a head injury during the incident and was rushed to University Hospital Waterford, before being transferred to University Hospital Cork.
A technical examination of the scene was carried out by local crime gardaí.
Gardaí in Dungarvan released a man, aged in his twenties, without charge this morning.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Gardaí are renewing an appeal for witnesses to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Their investigation continues.
Online Editors