Monday 28 May 2018

Man remains in critical condition after incident outside Waterford nightclub

Gardaí release man without charge, file to be prepared for the DPP

Dungarvan Garda Station (Photo: Google Maps)
Denise Calnan

A man remains in a critical condition after he sustained a serious head injury in an incident outside a nightclub at the weekend.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an altercation on Davitts Quay, Dungarvan shortly after 2am on Sunday morning.

A man, aged in his thirties, sustained a head injury during the incident and was rushed to University Hospital Waterford, before being transferred to University Hospital Cork.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by local crime gardaí.

Gardaí in Dungarvan released a man, aged in his twenties, without charge this morning.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for witnesses to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Their investigation continues.

