Man released without charge after questioning over missing mum-of-three (30)

A man has been released without charge after he was arrested over the suspected murder of a missing 30-year-old mother-of-three.

The man, who was detained in connection with the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn was released without charge early this morning. A file has been sent to the DPP and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Natalia, who has been missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo town, since early Sunday morning. The man, who is well known to the victim, had been in custody in Ballymote garda station since his arrest at about 11pm on Sunday.

A frantic search continued last night for any trace of Natalia, including in a wooded area around 5km south-west of Sligo town. Garda divers are also expected to start a search at Lough Gill this morning. A house in Sligo has also been sealed off and is being examined by forensic officers. One line in the investigation is that Natalia may have been killed as part of a "personal grudge situation".

"We are hopeful that this lady is still alive but in reality we would be amazed if that was the situation. This looks very sinister to say the least," a senior source said last night. Yesterday, gardaí made an official appeal for information in what they described as a missing person's case.

Officers described her as being 5ft 8in, slim, with green eyes and medium length, straight blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a black lace body suit, black leather trousers, black jacket and black open-toe sandals.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí in Sligo are concerned for Natalia's safety and any person who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Sligo garda station on 071 - 9157000, or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111. We are also appealing for information in relation to the movements of a beige Peugeot estate car 308, partial registration number 09 DL on Sunday morning in the Sligo area."

Yesterday, Natalia's sister made a heartfelt appeal on Facebook for information in the case. Magdalena McMorrow said: "My sister Natalia went out last Saturday night and has not come back. She has three children and would never have done this before. She went to the cinema and Garavogue after. She is believed to have gone to a house party around Crozon/Caltragh afterwards.

"Please, if you have any information, seen her or maybe have CCTV outside your house in the area, get in touch with Sligo garda station or myself."

