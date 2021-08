Gardaí investigating the seizure of benzodiazepine tablets with an estimated street value of €650,000 have released a man.

The drugs were discovered during a search operation at Bellewsbridge Road, Dundalk on Thursday.

The man, aged in his late 30s, was released from detention under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 without charge on Friday evening August 13, 2021 and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.