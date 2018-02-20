A MAN who handed himself in to be questioned over a hit-and-run in the city has been released without charge.

A MAN who handed himself in to be questioned over a hit-and-run in the city has been released without charge.

Man released after handing himself in over hit-and-run

On Sunday, gardai appealed for information after a man was left with serious injuries following the incident in South Dublin in the early morning.

Dylon Fitzgibbon (24) was found on Parnell Road at the junction with Clogher Road in Dublin 12 at just before 6am on Sunday. On Sunday evening, a Romanian national handed himself into investigating officers and made "full admissions" over his involvement in the incident.

A source said that the man was "extremely remorseful" over what happened. He was questioned for a number of hours before being released without charge. A file is being prepared for the DPP. The injured man - Mr Fitzgibbon - has since been released from hospital.

Read more: Man presents himself to gardaí as hit-and-run victim Dylon (24) remains in serious condition He was making his way home after a night out with friends in Baggot Street when the incident happened. He sustained serious head and leg injuries as well as cuts and abrasions consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

"He has injuries to one of his knees, as well as head injuries, and doesn't know how it all happened," a friend told the Herald. A car is also being examined by the Garda Technical Bureau in relation to the incident.

Mr Fitzgibbon, who is from Carrigaline in Co Cork but working in IT in Dublin, previously sustained serious head injuries in a fall in Boston while in the US four years ago.

"He made a good recovery from that but naturally the doctors are keeping him in hospital now after being injured again," the friend added.

Mr Fitzgibbon's parents travelled from Cork to be at his bedside. Gardai at Sundrive Road in Dublin are now appealing for witnesses and information. "A 24-year-old injured male was found lying on the road at Parnell Road/Clogher Road, Dublin 12, at approximately 5.55am on Sunday morning," said a garda spokesman.

"Investigating gardai believe that this male may have been struck by a motor vehicle which failed to stop at the scene."

Herald