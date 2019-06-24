Man released after Garda questioning over fatal collision

A man arrested following a fatal crash between a car and a truck has been released without charge.

A man arrested following a fatal crash between a car and a truck has been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and that their inquiries are continuing.

The local community is in shock following the death of the driver of the car, a man in his 30s, in the collision on the M11 in Clogh, Gorey, Co Wexford, on Saturday.

He has been named locally as Philip O'Connor, who was originally from Wexford but had been working for a multinational in Kildare.

Mr O'Connor's car caught fire as a result of the crash.

The male occupant of the truck was injured.

The crash happened on the M11 off the Clogh roundabout at around 2.10pm.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the crash and was brought to Gorey garda station.

He was released without charge yesterday afternoon and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

The death of Mr O'Connor has stunned his local community.

Local councillor Willie Kavanagh said Mr O'Connor was a constituent in his area and that the incident has rocked the community.

"It's a big shock for the community," he told the Irish Independent. "It's a small parish and a close-knit community and everyone is devastated."

Councillor Anthony Donohoe said that the crash was a tragedy.

"It's a tragic event for the family involved, a tragic incident," he said.

"I send my deepest sympathies to the family of the young man," he added.

Gardaí have appealed to motorists with dash cam footage who were travelling on the M11 from Camolin northbound towards Clogh between 1.50pm and 2.15pm to come forward.

They are asked to contact Gorey garda station on 053 9430690, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111, or any Garda station.

The death of Mr O'Connor brings to 75 the number of people who have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, 42 of them drivers.

Irish Independent