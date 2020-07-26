Man questioned by gardai after pensioner stabbed to death outside home

Garda at the scene at Whitechapel road in Clonsilla where a man in his 70s was stabbed to death.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 25/7/20

Detectives are continuing to question a man following the fatal stabbing of a pensioner in west Dublin yesterday morning.

The victim, named locally as Peter McDonald (70s), was stabbed to death outside his home on the Whitechapel Road in Clonsilla shortly before 6am.

A suspect was arrested by armed gardai following a five hour stand-off and remains in garda custody.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 5.55am after receiving reports of a male suffering critical injuries and Mr McDonald was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect, aged in his 40s, fled to a nearby property and barricaded himself into the house. Gardai requested a media blackout as they dealt with the incident. Shortly after 11.40am the man was arrested by armed gardai and brought to Blanchardstown Garda Station where he remains in custody.

Detectives believe that a machete was used in the murder but it's understood the weapon has not yet been recovered.

Sources said that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

It's understood Mr McDonald confronted the man in his front garden before he was attacked and fatally wounded.

A Garda spokesman said: "All units involved in this incident worked closely under Garda Strategic and Operational Commanders with the strategic intention to ‘contain the incident, preserving life and bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion’.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

Online Editors