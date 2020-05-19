Man questioned after gardai find €117,000 of suspected cocaine at Covid-19 checkpoint

A man is being questioned in Ronanstown garda station this morning after being arrested last night at a Covid-19 checkpoint.

He was driving a van that was stopped and became nervous when gardai asked him the purpose of his journey.

At around 6pm he was stopped on the Outer Ring Road near Clondalkin in Dublin 22.

After a search of the van, around 1.7kg of cocaine was discovered.

The drugs are worth an estimated €117,000.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

More to follow

