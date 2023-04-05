Man questioned after fire damages two period houses, including Richard Harris’s childhood home

A man is being questioned by gardaí in connection with a suspected arson which extensively damaged two period homes, located on one of Limerick City’s most distinguished roads, overnight.

The adjoined large three-storey early 19th century red brick houses are located on the Ennis Road, an area where homes sell for between €700,000 and €2m, and where the late great actor Richard Harris was reared.

Several units of Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service, supported by colleagues from Clare Fire and Rescue Service, fought the blaze for several hours.

Gardaí closed off the road and sealed off a section of the roadway outside the two joined semi-detached houses. At least one of the properties was completely gutted in the fire.

Large plumes of smoke and flames were observed emanating from the roof of the property as firefighters doused the flames.

It’s understood both properties were vacant at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Gardaí said they were alerted to a fire at one of the houses at approximately 9.40pm and “the fire had spread to an adjoining property”.

“Fire services attended the scene and the fire was brought under control. Significant damage was caused to both properties,” said a garda spokeswoman.

“The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.”

“Following enquiries by investigating gardaí, a male (aged in his 40s) was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 5 April 2023, and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Limerick.”

“Investigations are ongoing.”