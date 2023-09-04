Man pronounced dead after being pulled from sea at Co Antrim beach

A man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the waters at a Co Antrim beach on Sunday evening.

He was spotted in the water by two members of the public, who took him back to shore on a surfboard and performed CPR on him.

Unfortunately, the man was later pronounced dead.

Members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland responded to a request for assistance from HM Coastguard at West Strand beach, Portrush just after 8.20pm.

A man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital by police and colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Local Policing Inspector Brogan said: “Sadly, the man was later pronounced dead.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend two members of the public for their quick-thinking last night,” he said.

“Having seen the man in the water, they pulled him to shore on a surfboard, carrying out CPR as they did so. I want to thank them for their heroic actions, and the wider community for their support of emergency services at the scene.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter has offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

“This is a tragic loss of life and my thoughts are very much with this man’s family at this incredibly difficult time,” she said.

"I cannot imagine how difficult it must be to lose a loved one in such circumstances.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the two members of the public who entered the water and brought the man back to shore and all the emergency services who responded to this incident."