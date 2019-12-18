Man previously shot in head survives another attempt on his life

A man who was previously shot in the head survived another attempt on his life last night.

The city's latest gun attack happened in the Shancastle Park area near Clondalkin shortly before 9pm.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was left with serious injuries after being blasted twice in the leg by a lone gunman.

However, he is expected to survive and is currently being treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man, who is from Clondalkin but also lives in Kildare, was standing near a property at Shancastle Park when a masked man approached him at around 8.45pm

A number of shots were fired before the gunman fled the scene.

Emergency services were alerted and the victim was rushed to James Connolly Mem- orial Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Just over two years ago, the man was blasted in the head in the same area but survived.

A bullet remains lodged in his skull from that incident in 2017.

