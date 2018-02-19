Gardai are now interviewing a man who presented himself at a garda station following a suspected hit-and-run in Dublin in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Man presents himself to gardaí as hit-and-run victim Dylon (24) remains in serious condition

Dylon Fitzgibbon (24), was found on Parnell Road at the junction with Clogher Road in Dublin 12 at just before 6am yesterday morning.

Dylon, who lives in the Mount Argus area near Harold’s Cross, was making his way home after a night out with friends in Baggot Street when the incident happened. He had sustained serious head and leg injuries as well as cuts and abrasions consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

"He has injuries to one of his knees, as well as head injuries, and doesn’t know how it all happened," a friend told Independent.ie. A man presented himself to gardaí at Sundrive Road Garda Station yesterday.

He is currently being questioned. A car is also being examined by members of the garda technical bureau in relation to the incident.

Dylon, who is from Carrigaline in Co Cork but working in IT in Dublin, previously sustained serious head injuries in a fall in Boston while on a visit to the US four years ago. "He made a good recovery from that but naturally the doctors are keeping him in hospital now after being injured again," the friend added.

Dylon’s parents travelled from Cork to be at his bedside.

Gardaí at Sundrive Rd in Dublin are now appealing for witnesses and information.

"A 24-year-old injured male was found lying on the road at Parnell Rd / Clogher Rd Dublin 12 at approximately 5.55am on Sunday morning," said a garda spokesman. "Investigating Gardaí believe that this male may have been struck by a motor vehicle which failed to stop at the scene," he added.

Dylon was rushed to St James Hospital. Initial investigations from Dylon’s phone show he made his way from Camden Street at approximately 4.30am towards Portobello, Harrington Street, South Circular Road, Harold’s Cross Bridge, Parnell Road and Clogher Road.

A Garda technical team has examined the scene yesterday and investigations are continuing. Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to this incident and to drivers who may have dash cams on their vehicles to please contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666 -111 or any Garda Station.

