Man left with partially severed fingers and head wounds following 'hatchet attack'

Gardaí are seeking information in relation to a midland hatchet attack which left a man with partially severed fingers and head wounds on Saturday.

The injured man, who is aged in his 20s, was accosted by a number of individuals and received defensive wounds to his hands and head while fending off blows from a hatchet during the attack in the Kilcormac area.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore with non life threatening injuries. It’s understood the man has since been taken to Dublin for treatment.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault which is thought to have occurred between 5.30pm and 6.30pm. They stated that at around 6pm on Saturday "an ambulance was called to Munny, Kilcormac, following a report of a man being discovered with serious head and other injuries."

Gardai have appealed to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the Kilcormac are between 5.30 and 6.30pm to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710.

