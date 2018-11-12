Man left waiting over a week for urgent spinal surgery undergoes operation

A man who was waiting for urgent spinal surgery for a week due to a shortage of hospital beds has had the operation today.

A man who was waiting for urgent spinal surgery for a week due to a shortage of hospital beds has had the operation today.

Paul Brazil (38) - who suffered two breaks to his spine and ruptured a disc in his neck while playing in a charity football match on Sunday, November 4 - was transferred to a specialist unit in the Mater Hospital after his story was highlighted on Independent.ie.

It's understood Mr Brazil was transferred from St James' Hospital to the Mater on Saturday night, shortly before midnight.

It was hoped he would have surgery yesterday, but the operation was cancelled.

The surgery went ahead this morning, and Paul is now in recovery.

"Paul's operation was a success so he is on the mend, thanks everyone," his partner posted on Facebook.

Last week, doctors at St James' had told the family they couldn't treat his injuries as there was no specialist unit there, and he would have to be transferred to the Mater.

However, there were no beds available in the Mater's spinal unit, meaning Paul had to stay in St James', lying still in a neck brace in case he aggravated his injuries, for seven days.

Paul had been rushed to St James' by ambulance after he suffered the horror injury following a tackle in a charity soccer match.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, doctors at the emergency department immediately recognised the extent of his injuries and that he would require specialist treatment in the Mater.

Read more: Family fear man left waiting a week for urgent spinal surgery will be paralysed

Online Editors