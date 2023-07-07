Man led away after stabbing at GAA match in Co Tyrone

Home > Irish News Man led away after stabbing at GAA match in Co TyroneMan led away after stabbing at GAA match in Co TyroneVideo TeamToday at 16:02Man led away after stabbing at GAA match in Co Tyrone Latest Irish News‘Menace to society’ burglar with 95 convictions jailed for eight months over Dublin break inRTÉ in crisis: ‘Disgusted’ judge overseeing TV licence cases slams ‘Godlike personalities’ and ‘freeloaders’Man led away after stabbing at GAA match in Co TyroneMan assaulted ex-partner while she held their toddler in her armsRescue dog Jordan who ‘got all dressed up’ for family who didn’t show finds forever home Nurse (54) who was knocked off her bike cycling to work is awarded €39,000Latest | Family of Irish mum Kirsty Ward release statement following her death in SpainControversial TD Marc MacSharry graduates with a Masters from the University of UlsterIrish Rail warns of people ‘masquerading’ as railway staff on train servicesRevealed: Neighbour who inherited Chrissie Treacy’s farm warned not to visit without Garda escortShow more Top StoriesHome & GardenHome Economics: ‘My husband and I row over whether our “boomerang” graduate daughter should pay rent’Irish NewsTragic teen Andrew O’Donnell fell to his death after taking shortcut home on Greek island IosCourtsMan assaulted ex-partner while she held their toddler in her armsStyleMy husband’s drunk friend made a pass at me on a weekend away. Should I tell him what happened? Latest NewsMoreCourtsRTÉ in crisis: ‘Disgusted’ judge overseeing TV licence cases slams ‘Godlike personalities’ and ‘freeloaders’16:07Irish NewsMan led away after stabbing at GAA match in Co Tyrone16:02MusicSwedish city to host Eurovision Song Contest 2024 unveiled15:55MoviesSix Empire cinemas close with 150 jobs lost as chain falls into administration15:55International Soccer‘I should be back training early next week’ – Katie McCabe eases fears over injury threat to World Cup dreams15:30BritainFour boys who died while playing on frozen lake were feeding ducks and tried to save each other15:24TechnologyChatGPT loses users for first time as interest in AI revolution falters14:53CourtsNurse (54) who was knocked off her bike cycling to work is awarded €39,00014:45Irish NewsLatest | Family of Irish mum Kirsty Ward release statement following her death in Spain14:36Irish NewsControversial TD Marc MacSharry graduates with a Masters from the University of Ulster14:26