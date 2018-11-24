Man killed, two others injured in two-car collision

A man was killed and two others injured in a serious two-car collision in Co Wexford.

The crash happened at around 1.25pm this afternoon on the Wexford and Duncannon Road.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 80s, was fatally injured.

He was brought to Wexford General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 20s, and the front seat passenger, a man also in his 20s, received minor injuries.

Gardaí have since reopened the stretch of road where the collision occurred.

They are appealing for witnesses to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053-916 5200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors