Man killed in workplace accident in garage

A man has been killed in a workplace accident in a garage.

The tragedy happened this morning in St Johnston in Donegal.

The man, who is in his late 70s, is from the locality.

The man has not yet been named until all members of his family have been informed of the tragedy.

Garda forensic investigators are at the scene of the incident.

Inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority are also expected at the scene shortly as part of the overall investigation into the man's death.

