Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Galway

A man has died after a single-vehicle collision in Abbeyknockmoy, Co Galway, this morning.

The man (40s) was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle involved.

After the collision that occurred at approximately 6.30am on Monday, November 30, the man was taken to University Hospital Galway where he has since passed away. A post mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently technically examining the scene and the road is closed in order for this examination to take place. Local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Abbeyknockmoy area at approximately 6.30am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

