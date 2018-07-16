Man killed in late-night crash

A man has died after the van he was driving crashed into a tree in Co Leitrim last night.

The incident happened off the Cloone/Drunlish road in Mohill at around 11.50pm.

The man, who was in his 40s, was brought to Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar but was later pronounced dead.

He was the only person travelling in the van.

This stretch of road has been closed to facilitate an examination by forensic investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda Station on 071- 9650510, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors