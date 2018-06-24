Man killed in hit-and-run in the early hours of this morning
A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident in the early hours of this morning.
The pedestrian, believed to be in his thirties, was fatally injured when he was struck by a car in the Swords area of Dublin.
The incident occurred on the Rathbeale Road (R125), Swords, Co. Dublin shortly after 1.30am this morning - this is the road that links Swords and Ashbourne.
Gardaí are describing the vehicle as a dark coloured saloon car. It failed to remain at the scene.
The car drove off in the direction of Ashbourne.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700.
Online Editors