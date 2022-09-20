Man killed in glider crash in Co Clare named as family pay tribute to ‘loving father’

Tributes have been paid to a Co Clare man who tragically died after the microlight aircraft he was piloting crashed.

Michael Flynn was from the Miltown Malbay area of west Clare, and it’s understood he worked as a farmer and plumber.

The father-of-two was aged in his 60s and he was an active member of the local community, which has been left in shock since news of his death broke on Sunday evening.

The circumstances of the tragedy are still unclear, however it is understood the incident occurred at around 4.45pm in a field off the Ballard Road about 1km from Miltown Malbay.

National Ambulance Service paramedics, units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station and gardaí rushed to the scene.

The Athlone-based Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

Mr Flynn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Shane Talty said the community has rallied around Mr Flynn’s family and friends.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and neighbours at this time and the community will do whatever it can to support them at this stage,” he added.

Mr Flynn will be reposing at St. Joseph's Church, Miltown Malbay tomorrow evening, Wednesday, from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm.

His funeral mass will take place in St. Joseph's Church at midday on Thursday, with a burial afterwards at Ballard Cemetery.

A notice on Rip.ie says: “Michael Flynn, Kilcorcoran, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, following a tragic accident. Beloved husband of Helen and loving father of Aoife and Oisín. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and children, brother Joe, sisters Carmel, Helen & Bernie, brother in law Dan, sister in law Bernie, niece Amy, nephew Ian, relatives, neighbours and friends.”

A condolence message on the Rip.ie says Mr Flynn was “always there to oblige in an emergency”.

Another message says: “Michael continued a great friendship with our mother down through the years which kept the link that was there from his own parents. A gentleman that was always on hand to promptly sort out whatever plumbing issue would arise along with a sense of humour.”

Meanwhile, the Kilmurry Ibrickane Parish Website also described Mr Flynn as a “gentleman” in a social media post.

“Heartfelt sympathies to the family, relatives and friends of Michael at this sad time... rest in peace to a lovely gentleman,” it said.