Man killed in 'freak accident' involving container

Dockland workers were sent home this morning after a man was killed in a freak accident involving a container.

The man, understood to be a Filipino national, died after a container collapsed on top of him at Southbank Quay, Ringsend in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at 8.45am, but could not save the man’s life.

A garda spokesperson said an examination of the scene was carried out and enquires are ongoing.

The Health and Safety Authority confirmed it has begun an investigation and the local coroner notified.

The authorities are now in the process of contacting the man’s family in the Philippines.

A source told Independent.ie that the worker was “lashing and securing” multiple containers together on the dock when the accident happened.

It’s understood he was working on a ship as a seafarer prior to this and that there were over 30 people on the site at the time.

SIPTU’s ports, docks and harbour organiser Jerry Brennan told Independent.ie that this accident could have been avoided.

“This was a horrific incident. Working in the docklands is a dangerous work environment. The activity that the poor man was involved in was unregulated.

“There needs a European standard if not a global standard put in place to ensure that people are not put at risk.

“The seafarers have already put in their day's work so whenever they come into port they should be resting and not dealing with containers.

“Lashing and securing should be done by dock workers who are familiar with the crane driver, it shouldn't be done by seafarers.”

Mr Brennan extended his condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

Online Editors