Man killed in explosion while clearing rock in Co Donegal

The scene of the explosion at Bloody Foreland, Gweedore. Photo: NW Newspix

A man has been killed in an explosion as he worked breaking up rock in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal.

It is understood he was working at a house at a site at Bloody Forelands in Gaoth Dobhair and was breaking up rock when the tragedy happened.

The 43-year-old man who died was a married father-of-one from the nearby village of Dunfanaghy.

It is believed he was operating machinery when an explosion occurred.

The emergency services rushed to the scene while gardaí sealed off the area.

The Health and Safety Authority also confirmed that they were aware of the incident and had sent investigators to the site.

Members of the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal were also requested to attend the scene.

Gardaí evacuated the area and also closed roads leading to the scene of the explosion.

The dead man’s body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

The exact details of how the tragedy occurred have not yet been released.

It is understood that two other men were working at the site when the incident happened. However, it is understood that neither of them were injured.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident involving an "apparent explosion”.

A spokesperson said: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of an apparent explosion at a location on the outskirts of Bunbeg, Co Donegal, this afternoon.

"An Garda Síochána has evacuated the surrounding area and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal [Corps] has been requested.

"The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

"The Health and Safety Authority have been notified."

Meanwhile, a minute's silence was held at today's meeting of Donegal County Council in honour of the man who lost his life in the tragedy.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Liam Blaney offered his condolences to the family of the bereaved man.

More to follow..