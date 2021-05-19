Man killed in Dublin house fire

The fire occurred in Cabra at 2:15pm this afternoon.

A man has died after a house fire in Cabra, Dublin 7, this afternoon.

Gardaí were alerted to the house fire at approximately 2.15pm this afternoon and Dublin Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

The man’s body was discovered after the fire was extinguished and he were pronounced dead a short time later.

The body of the deceased has been moved to Dublin City Morgue where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow..