Man killed in Dublin house blaze following suspected arson attack

A man in his 40s has died following a house fire in a suspected arson attack.

The fire started on the ground floor flat of a house at Oaklands Terrace, Rathgar, south Dublin at 3am on Tuesday.

The man was named last night as Ohari Cadio Viera (44), who is understood to be an Irish citizen but is not from Ireland originally.

Mr Viera and two other residents initially escaped the inferno, but Mr Viera went back into the flat where he is understood to have suffered fatal fume-related injuries.

The other men, who are foreign nationals, were not injured.

Neighbour Seamus Walsh (34) said he woke up to a commotion outside between 3am and 3.30am.

Fire-damaged houses on Oaklands Terrace in Terenure, Dublin, where a man died after a suspected arson attack. Photo: Caroline Quinn

"It was quite shocking and surreal," he said. "I could see a big orange ball of flame on the ground floor."

He said he initially became concerned about his elderly neighbour who was living beside this house. "I was very worried for the older woman next door," he said. Fortunately she was away on holiday at the time, he added.

A 30-year-old man, originally from Lucan but now homeless, was arrested on Wednesday night and was held for questioning last night under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at the Terenure garda station.

It is understood he was previously involved in a savage attack on two young Dublin women who were left with horrendous injuries.

"This seems to be a suspected arson incident but exact details are not known yet," a source said last night.

"This could have led to multiple fatalities and unfortunately one man is dead. It could have been so much worse."

Sources said that the man also has gangland connections and is a pal of jailed mobster James 'Nellie' Walsh. Walsh's activities led to a feud in west Dublin in which rival criminals linked to the Kinahan cartel are involved in a bitter warfare that has seen four murders.

Residents living on the quiet street lined with Victorian terrace houses said they had a lucky escape.

Houses on either side of the gutted flat suffered serious smoke and other damage.

Shards of broken glass and bits of insulation littered the front garden of one house while the door window of the other house was boarded up after gardaí and firefighters smashed in the door to alert the residents. Fortunately, both were away at the time.

One neighbour said the elderly woman's stair lift was completely destroyed by the fire and her house was seriously damaged by smoke. She will not be able to return for several weeks if not months, he said.

While most people on the street know each other, no one knew the tenants in the gutted flat, he said.

