Man killed in collision involving lorry in Cork

A man has died after he was involved in a collision with a lorry in Charleville, Co Cork, this afternoon.

The pedestrian died at the scene after the collision with a lorry on Main Street, Charleville, at approximately 12:45pm.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the man was pronounced dead by emergency services. No other injuries were reported.

The road at Main Street, Charleville, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.