A man has died and another is fighting for his life following a collision between two motorbikes and a 4x4.

Man killed in collision between two motorbikes and jeep

The crash happened in Johnstown, Co Meath at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

One of the motorcyclists was pronounced dead at the scene and the other has been transferred to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown, Dublin.

He is understood to be in a serious condition.

The driver of the jeep was uninjured.

The Johnstown road outside Enfield was closed to facilitate a forensic examination but has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone with information to contact them at Trim Garda station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Online Editors