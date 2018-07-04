A man has died following a collision between a motorbike and car on the main Buncrana to Derry road in Co Donegal.

Man killed in collision between motorbike and car

The incident happened at around 5.30pm at Castleforward.

The man, who was in his 50s, was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A garda spokesman said the road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by forensics.

Motorists travelling from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ballyliffin are being diverted through Carndonagh, Muff and Quigley's Point.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

