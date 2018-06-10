The man who died after found unconscious with a serious head injury outside a hotel in Bray, Co Wicklow may have been a victim of a so-called 'one punch' attack.

The man who died after found unconscious with a serious head injury outside a hotel in Bray, Co Wicklow may have been a victim of a so-called 'one punch' attack.

Man killed in Bray may have been died following 'one-punch' attack

The man, who was 45, was found on Bray's Main Street at around 2am on Saturday morning.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead this morning. It is understood he was from the Newtownmountkennedy area in Wicklow.

Gardai are now investigating "all aspects of the incident to establish the facts". Early indications are that the man was attacked outside the hotel following an altercation within the premises a short time earlier.

It is understood that he may have been killed by a so-called ‘one punch’ attack, and that his devastating injuries were not caused by a punch, but from hitting his head as he fell from that punch. High quality CCTV obtained from the scene of the assault has resulted in a chief suspect being nominated by gardaí, but no arrests had been made

A post mortem was due to carried out today. Witnesses or anyone with anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01- 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors