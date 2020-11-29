Man killed, five hurt in Kerry building collapse

Tributes have been paid to a builder in Kerry who was killed yesterday when a property he was working in partially collapsed.

Tom Ross (68) was working alongside five other men when part of a chimney and roof gave way at a building on Ashe Street, Tralee, shortly after 8am.

Five men were treated at the scene and brought to University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the men was later transferred to hospital in Cork for specialist care, but sources said he was in a stable condition last night.

Local fire crews and rescuers worked at the scene yesterday to recover Mr Ross's body from the building. They were concerned about the stability of the structure and had to await clearance from engineers and safety experts before they could commence work to recover him.

The building had been vacant for some time and was being redeveloped over the past few months to be used as a pharmacy with first- and second-storey apartments.

Sources told the Sunday Independent the men were working on an area around the chimney before part of the building gave way. They said buildings in the area are quite old and delicate, making construction work very challenging.

Work had been done to stabilise the structure and locals noted braces had recently been added to support it.

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the incident but yesterday said it does not comment on such occurrences.

Locals paid tribute to Mr Ross yesterday, recalling him as a popular and well-known figure in Tralee and north Kerry.

Independent councillor Sam Locke said Mr Ross was well regarded. "He will be a sad loss to the town. It is very hard for his family and the people who worked with him. Your heart would go out to all of them," he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy said the town was in a state of shock.

"People are saddened. Tralee is in shock and our thoughts are with everyone who was involved."

