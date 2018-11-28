A man has been killed and a garda suffered serious injuries following a collision in Co Monaghan at around 11.30pm last night.

Man killed and garda seriously injured after Co Monaghan collision

The garda attempted to stop a silver Audi A6 close to Castleblayney Garda Station when the driver drove off, dragging the garda 500m along the road before crashing into a Skoda.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The garda, who is in his late 20s, suffered facial, head and leg injuries.

He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The driver of the Audi A6 was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

The Main Street in Castleblayney has been closed to facilitate an examination by forensic officers.

Local diversions are in place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190.

Online Editors