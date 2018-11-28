A MAN has been killed and a garda suffered serious injuries following a serious incident in Co Monaghan.

A MAN has been killed and a garda suffered serious injuries following a serious incident in Co Monaghan.

Man killed and garda injured following serious incident in Co Monaghan

The incident happened at around 11.30pm last night in Castleblaney, and is understood to have started when a man left the local garda station and attempted to drive away in a silver Audi A6.

Scene of the Fatal crash on the Main Street in Castleblayney

It is understood that a garda attempted to stop the man but the driver drove off - dragging the garda approximately 500m along the road before crashing into another car that was parked on the Main Street in Castlelaney.

A man who had been sitting in the parked Skoda car was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

Scene of the Fatal crash on the Main Street in Castleblaney

This man, who was aged in his 40s, had been sitting in the driver seat of the parked car.

The garda, who is in his late 20s, suffered facial, head and leg injuries.

He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The driver of the Audi A6 was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

The Main Street in Castleblayney remains sealed-off as Gardai await the arrival of investigators to the scene.

The silver Audi A6, which was being driver by the man currently in garda custody, has significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

The Skoda car, in which the deceased man was sitting, also remains at the scene.

Damage can be seen to the side and rear of the vehicle while a tent has been used to cover a portion of the vehicle.

The man killed in the collision has been living in Castleblayney while the individual arrested as part of the investigation is understood to have been living in Northern Ireland.

The scene of the crash is located around 500m from Carrickmacross garda station where the incident began.

Local diversions are in place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190.

More to follow

Online Editors