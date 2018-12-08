Man killed and four people hospitalised following separate collisions in Waterford and Galway

A man has died and four people have been hospitalised following collisions in Co Waterford and Co Galway.

The Waterford crash happened on the N25 at Bawnard, Ardmore at around 4am this morning when a car collided with a lorry.

A man in his 20s, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry was removed to University Hospital Waterford with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by forensic officers and local diversions are in place.

Witnesses who may have driven on the N25 between the hours of 4am and 5am from Youghal Bridge to Dungarvan, and who may have dash cams in their vehicles are asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 - 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Meanwhile, three people have been hospitalised in Co Galway after a driver crashed into a parked car last night.

The incident happened on the Turloughmore/Loughmore Road at around 1am.

The driver of the car and two female passengers were all removed to hospital.

It is understood their injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors