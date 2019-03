A man has been killed after being hit by a Luas tram in Tallaght last night.

Man killed after being hit by Luas

Gardai attended the scene of a collision between the pedestrian and the Luas near the Kingswood red line stop at approximately 11.55pm.

The man’s body was removed to the city morgue for post mortem.

Investigations are ongoing.

Last month a mother-of-five was tragically killed by a Luas tram while crossing between the Belgard and Tallaght Hospital stops.

Online Editors