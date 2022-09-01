Man jumps across rooftops to escape house fire sparked by electric bicycle

Fire damage to the front of the home on Melrose Street

Householders saw a man jumping across rooftops after a charging electric bicycle triggered a house fire in south Belfast early yesterday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from its Cadogan, Central and Springfield stations to the scene of the incident on Melrose Street, off the Lisburn Road.

By the time they arrived, neighbours had been woken by smoke alarms.

Firefighters used ladders to evacuate people from the home via the upstairs windows.

Neighbours said someone living in the property had been forced to “jump across rooftops” to get to safety.

“I heard this loud bang — it sounded like glass smashing — after around 2am,” explained one woman who did not wish to be named.

“We actually thought someone had broken a window, [but] when we came downstairs and outside, we saw it all happening.

“We then saw this guy coming out of the window of the house next door.

“Then we were told to get back inside. There were around three fire engines, all lined up in the street.”

While the neighbour described the incident as frightening, she was reassured by the fire service’s reaction time.

“The firefighters came so quickly [and] it was contained so fast, which was good, so we didn’t have to worry that much,” she said.

Student Conor, who lives with friends on the same street, added: “We just saw these flames coming out the window. We really jumped up when we saw all these [blue lights]. Next thing, we see these men coming out of the windows and down ladders.”

Two male delivery drivers are believed to live in the home. Electric bikes are popular with people working in the sector.

A man who lives nearby said he was amazed at how quickly the fire had taken hold, with the downstairs of the property completely destroyed.

Another neighbour, Carol McPike, added: “It would be good to raise awareness of these chargers because I see so many kids and young people with these bikes now.

“It’s scary for something like this to be caused by something you wouldn’t think could do so much damage.”

Malik Hodgeson, who lives a few doors down, said: “The street was filled with police, ambulances and fire engines.”

He recalled seeing one of the residents having to use the top of a bay window to jump down to safety after scaling the roofs of multiple properties.

Neighbours also described seeing one of the fire engines having to reverse up the small residential street to get out.

“There were so many people sitting out watching [the fire] — it was horrendous,” said Amy Forbes, who was staying at her partner’s house.

“There were three fire engines all battling it, and this street isn’t exactly the right location for a disaster to happen.

“I was actually woken up by my partner, who was watching it all.

“There were ladders everywhere towards the windows. It was scary enough for a Wednesday morning.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service appealed to the public to “make sure nothing is left charging overnight and unattended, and make sure you have working smoke detectors”.