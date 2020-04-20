| 12.9°C Dublin

Man jailed for driving 450km during coronavirus lockdown to buy puppies claims arrest was 'unfair'

Patricia Devlin

A MAN jailed for breaching Covid-19 restrictions after driving 450km from Derry to Kerry to buy two puppies, said one of the animals was for his son who has autism.

Kevin McGowan (36) made the 11-hour round trip last week to bring the Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog home to his little boy (6), who he says is struggling during lockdown.

The dad, from the Creggan estate in Derry city, admitted to ignoring garda orders to turn back after being found over 400km from home.