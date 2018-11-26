Man involved in scouts over past 30 years arrested by gardaí probing abuse allegations

Gardaí have arrested a man involved in scouting roles over the past 30 years in respect of historic abuse allegations.

The man, who is in his 60s, was arrested in the south and taken to a garda station for questioning in respect of the allegations.

He was a very well known figure within scouting circles over the past 30 years having held a variety of positions at both troop and organisational level.

The individual is also well known in the Irish business community. It is understood the allegations relate to claims of abuse dating back to the 1980s.

These were levelled by an individual who was a juvenile scout at the time. The abuse claims also largely related to a specific scouting venue.

It is expected that the man would be released without charge with a file to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He was active in scouting circles dating back to the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland (CBSI), the effective precursor to the current Scouting Ireland organisation.

The man is not understood to currently hold any position within Scouting Ireland though he remains involved on the periphery of the scouting movement.

The investigation into the allegations for which the man was detained for questioning substantially pre-dated the current controversy which has engulfed the youth organisation.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone last week warned that both her office and Scouting Ireland were "flooded" with inquiries following the publication of a review by child protection expert, Ian Elliot, of historic scouting records.

She said inquiries had flooded in from adults alleged they had been abused as children.

That review of abuse allegations within the scouting movement found indications of 71 alleged abusers as well as 108 victims dating from the 1960s through to the 1980s.

It is unclear if the individual arrested by Gardaí is one of the 71 names indicated in the review.

The review indicated that 14 of the alleged abusers had multiple victims.

The Oireachtas Committee on Children and Youth Affairs was told that reports have been submitted, on the basis of the review findings, to

both the Gardaí and Tusla.

Ms Zappone, who previously suspended funding for Scouting Ireland amid concerns over how it was handling the issue, said she had been assured that Scouting Ireland was committed to enforcing the highest possible level of child protection and safeguarding standards.

She acknowledged the youth organisation now faced "a very difficult time" and said she would remain in close contact with its board.

