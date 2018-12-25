Man injured in overnight fire at popular Kilkenny hotel and nightclub Langton's

A man was injured following a fire in one of Kilkenny city’s most popular hotel and nightclubs broke out this morning.

The extensive fire broke out shortly after 9am in the kitchen of the four star Langton’s House Hotel on John’s Street.

It is understood that a member of staff, who was on the premises at the time, was woken by a fire alarm and the sound of flames immediately ran downstairs and found the kitchen ablaze.

The man was staying in the hotel to prepare for hundreds of Christmas dinners being made by chefs and staff for older people living in the area - a tradition which has been built up over the years.

He immediately managed to call the fire services as he attempted to put out the fire. Three fire units and ambulances were on the scene within minutes and battled to take hold of the blaze for some time.

The injured man was transferred to St Luke’s General Hospital believed to be suffering from smoke inhalation.

No guests were staying in the family-run hotel at the time.

Gardai and fire services are still at the scene and the premises and street have been cordoned off while the building is being secured and to allow for gardai, fire services and Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigations to begin on how the fire started.

The fire, which caused hundreds of thousands euros worth of damage, is not believed to have been started maliciously at the hugely successful spot.

Fire services will remain at the scene for some time as they continue to dampen down the kitchen areas.

A member of the emergency services who did not wish to be named said: “The man was immediately brought to St Luke’s General Hospital on the outskirts of the city suffering from smoke inhalation.

“Thankfully the fire was eventually contained and did not spread past the kitchen from what we know so far. There is a lot of damage in the kitchen and it is not known if the hotel will be able to open in the coming days.

“The fire will cost the business hundreds of thousands of euros in damage and may take some time to sort out.”

Members of the well respected Langton family rushed to the scene of the fire once being notified by staff and the emergency services.

A staff member on hearing the news said: “We are all devastated by the news of the fire and absolutely distraught for the Langton family. They work so hard to deliver to a first class service to patrons and are very good to their staff.”

The 34-bedroom building also houses a theatre, eight bars, ballroom, three dining rooms, terraces and shop has been built up over several decades by founder Eamon Langton.

Online Editors