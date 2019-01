A man has been injured following a shooting in Bray, Co Wicklow this evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.45pm at St Laurence's Terrace.

It is understood the man, aged in his twenties, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest.

His condition is currently unknown.

Gardaí and emergency services are attending the scene.

