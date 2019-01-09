Man injured following shooting in Bray

A man has been injured following a shooting in Bray, Co Wicklow this evening.

A man has been injured following a shooting in Bray, Co Wicklow this evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.45pm at St Laurence's Terrace.

The man, aged in his twenties, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. It is understood the victim was walking alone when the lone gunman approached him and shot him.

It is believed the victim was responsive to paramedics at the scene.

Gardaí have sealed off the area as they begin an investigation into the incident.

Local councilor and retired Garda, Brendan Thornhill said residents in the area will be "very frightened to hear of something like this especially happening on right their doorstep".

"And with so much happening in Dublin, to think that it’s coming out this direction, I would just say that I hope gardaí are on top of things and I'm sure they will be.

"This isn’t run of the mill for us and especially with the few days we’ve had with fires in the town," he continued.

"There really is no doubt about it, our residents will be shocked."

More to follow

Online Editors