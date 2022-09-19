A flock of sheep being carried in a livestock trailer died in a crash on the M6 motorway earlier today.

The M6 was closed to westbound traffic at Moate (J7) and both westbound and eastbound traffic from Moate (J6) to Tullamore (J5) this afternoon after emergency services were alerted to the two-vehicle collision at around 10am this morning.

The road was completely closed for traffic travelling between Kilbeggan and Moate but has since reopened.

An overturned car and damaged livestock trailer are visible in footage taken at the scene and several garda officers are present.

One man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the M6 motorway this morning.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at Junction 6 Eastbound on the M6, in the Kilbeggan area of Co Westmeath at approximately 10am today, Monday, 19th September 2022,” a spokesperson said.

“One man was conveyed to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“A number of sheep who were being transported in a livestock trailer died as a result of the collision.

“The road has now reopened.”