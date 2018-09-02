AN ANGLER is recovering in hospital after a shark attack off the Cork coast.

AN ANGLER is recovering in hospital after a shark attack off the Cork coast.

Man injured after being bitten by shark off Cork coast

The man, who is from Northern Ireland, was bitten as he was fishing some 20km off Roche's Point.

The incident occurred yesterday (Saturday) evening and the man's fellow anglers were able to raise the alarm and offer him first aid.

It is believed the man was bitten by a Blue Shark, a species not normally associated with attacks on humans.

The angler suffered serious injuries to his lower arm and had lost a lot of blood.

However, the injuries involved are not life threatening.

The man's colleagues on the angling boat were able to raise the alarm and offer him medical assistance while they awaited the arrival of emergency services.

Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat launched and raced to the scene.

They brought the man to shore where he was transferred to Cork University Hosptial (CUH) by a waiting ambulance.

The man - who is from the Belfast area - underwent emergency surgery and is now understood to be in a serious but stable condition.

Blue sharks rank as amongst the most numerous shark species in Irish waters.

However, they are not counted amongst species known to attack humans such as Tiger, Mako and Great White sharks.

While people have been bitten by Blue Sharks, these are usually the result of fishing incidents.

Only four fatal attacks have ever been recorded involving Blue Sharks.

The species normally feed on small fish and squid.

They are known for their slim shape, high speed and acute sense of smell.

Blue Sharks are often hunted for food by other, larger shark species and even Killer Whales.

In some parts of the world, Blue Sharks are prized as a game fish because of their graceful build and tremendous speed.

Online Editors